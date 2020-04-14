Home TV Show The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Cast Information And Everything You should...
TV Show

The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Cast Information And Everything You should To Know

By- vikash yadav
Almost all of Marvel’s Netflix show, Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones have been canceled. The most recent one to perish is The Punisher. It finally discontinued and ran for two seasons. The season premiered on Netflix and that the destiny of the show has been set down.

There’s still hope of The Punisher being continued on Marvel and Disney’s new streaming agency Disney+. It is already set to feature a lot of characters and series, and it might showcase our beloved Punisher. If it comes back with a different season then what do we anticipate?

Who will be in season 3?

Jon Bernthal without question is going to be the one to reunite at first as the Frank Castle. Amber Rose Revah is also expected to return as Dinah Madani and Jason R. Moore as Curtis’Curt’ Hoyle. Josh Stewart Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, as John Pilgrim, Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix can make a return. Maybe Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Jaime Ray Newman as Sarah Lieberman and David Lieberman might return.

Will we see Daredevil and Punisher together?

The Punisher was initially featured in the second season of Daredevil. It will be interesting to see Daredevil’s Matt Murdock pay a trip to Castle. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot showed his enthusiasm to Heroic Hollywood by stating that both Daredevil and the Punisher go far back in the comics and it is going to be interesting to see them return. We may have the ability to see Karen Page too from the new setup if it comes.

The series is announced to be stopped so it is disheartening to accept that there will not be any new footage or advice about The Punisher from Netflix or Marvel. Let’s hope that it gets picked up for the Disney+ show.

vikash yadav

