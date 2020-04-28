The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Plot: Will It Release On Netflix? All Information Here

- Advertisement -

Marvel has made sure that it remains ahead of time when it has to do with the movies in addition to the tv show. Lots of new superhero characters have been introduced by these, including Jessica Jones Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. However, the show Punisher was among the hits produced by them. The second season premiered on January 18, 2019. Because Frank Castle was seen in action, so it’s been a Season.

It was seen that by the Season, Netflix has been around a cancellation spree. The same is the fate for the series Punisher. After releasing two seasons, the show was canceled. After the contract between Marvel and Netflix has died, the news came.

THE PUNISHER SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

The fate of season 3 seems bleak as there isn’t any official statement regarding it. Moreover, the pandemic has hit through the world and has put a halt on everything. It is better to not expect anything for now. With no support and it only shows that there is hardly any chance.

THE PUNISHER SEASON 3 POSSIBLE PLOT

The end of Season 2 shows Frank in his Punisher raiment. He is on his way to fight two gangs that are in a war with one another. This reveals how much has changed since season 1, at first he hid with identity. Now, New York is back on the streets cleaning and getting rid of gangsters. He realizes he wants to become more than only a guy to prevent crimes prevailing in the city. He will do anything to prevent crime and has taken law after he has taken revenge against his enemies. Dinah Madani Attempts to recruit frank, therefore, it’d be interesting to see the season with a different narrative

THE PUNISHER SEASON 3 VERDICT

There isn’t much chance for its making while the creators of the show have an intriguing story for the Season. We can just wait and see if any news surfaces regarding the new Season.