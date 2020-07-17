Home TV Show The Punisher Season 3 :Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Is The...
TV Show

The Punisher Season 3 :Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Is The Show Really Cancelled?

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Marvel’s The Punisher is a beloved TV show amongst fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It is a crime drama web series based on the Marvel character of the same name. The show officially began airing on November 17, 2017, and ran till January 18, 2019. The show is a Netflix original series and is directed by Steve Lightfoot. The first season premiered on November 17, 2017. The second season originally released on January 18, 2018. 

The Punisher Season 3 Release Date

Unfortunately, after the completion of the second series, Netflix canceled the show altogether. So it is highly unlikely that there will be a Season 3 anytime in the near future. There are high chances that there will ever be a new season of this show on our screens ever.

The Punisher Season 3 Cast

Since the series has been canceled there is no official cast for the new season. However, if there was a new season, fans would definitely love to see the main cast get back into action.

The characters of Frank Castle played by Jon Bernthal, Dina Madani played by Amber Rose Revah, Curtis “Curt” Hoyle played by Jason R Moore, John Pilgrim played by Josh Stewart, and others have stolen the hearts of thousands of lovers of this show. If somehow the show is renewed for a Season 3 on Disney+, fans can expect this cast to return. 

The Punisher Season 3 Plot

The plot of The Punisher follows the story of Frank Castle, an ex-marine also known as “The Punisher” all over New York City. He is seeking revenge from those who caused the death of his family. In this process of exacting revenge, he uncovers an even bigger underground conspiracy that exceeds his family’s fate. The second season draws attention towards Castle’s dilemma to embrace his “Punisher” identity as he is involved in unraveling the mystery behind the attempted murder of a woman named Amy Bendix. 

Due to the cancellation of the show by Netflix, we do not know the plot of the third season. 

The Punisher Season 3 Trailer

There is no trailer to Season 3 of the show because of its cancellation altogether.

Is the show really canceled?

As disappointing as it sounds, but Netflix has canceled the show altogether. Therefore it might be difficult for us to watch this on our screens ever again. However, the makers of this show are struggling to encourage other streaming services like Disney+ to revive it owing to the fans’ expectations.

But sadly none of the web streaming channels have come forward yet. Also due to the COVID-19 crisis, these channels are going through a trying situation. Hence, the possibility of a future for this show seems bleak. 

Tejeshwani Singh

