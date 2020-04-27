‘The Punisher Season 3’: Is it Cancelled? Check Out All The Details Here

- Advertisement -

Marvel has made certain that it remains ahead of time when it comes to the movies in addition to the television show. Many new superhero characters have been introduced by these, including Jessica Jones Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. However, the series Punisher was among the largest hits. The second season was released on January 18, 2019. So it has been a year since Frank Castle was seen in action.

It was seen that by the year, Netflix was on a cancellation spree. The same is the fate for the series Punisher. After releasing two seasons, the show was canceled. After the arrangement between Marvel and Netflix died, the news came.

Is Your Punisher renewed for Season 3?

Due to Netflix’s cancellation, Marvel has been through a lot lately. Netflix canceled the series on February 18, 2019, after two seasons. A risk is that the series is going to be renewed. The chairman of Walt Disney, Kevin A. Mayer, said that it had not been discussed, but there is a possibility that Disney+ might bring back the canceled Marvel Netflix series. The service Hulu is open to a revival of the prior Netflix series, according to the senior vice president of Hulu.

Details about The Punisher Season 3

Frank Castle is going to be seen from the series like the Punisher. As the show stands as of now canceled other than that, the details of other casts aren’t known. There is no trailer. No official statements have been made, so nothing is not known yet about the show. It is anticipated that Kingpin might be appearing as the villain in the season. When it is renewed, season 3 will probably be picked up following the events of season 2. The fans need to wait for more for the series.