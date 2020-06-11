Home TV Show THE PUNISHER SEASON 3: Cast, Release date, Trailer and story plot Digital...
TV Show

THE PUNISHER SEASON 3: Cast, Release date, Trailer and story plot Digital details Here

By- Rida Samreen
‘The Punisher’ surely left the fans itching for more action after season 2 ended. The fans are impatient to know whether their favourite show will be coming back with another instalment.

Marvel’s The Punisher or simply The Punisher is an American web television series. Created by Steve Lightfoot, the broadcasting rights of the series are retained by Netflix. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios and Bohemian Risk Productions.

RELEASE DATE:

The Punisher first premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2017, with the second installment coming out in February 2019. But, Netflix announced the cancellation of the series on February 18, 2019.

CAST:

The acting is fluent and spectacular given the amazing characters: Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka the Punisher- A vigilante who aims to fight the criminal underworld by any means necessary, no matter how lethal the results; Ebon Moss- Bachrach as David Liberman aka A former NSA analyst who assists Castle after faking his death; Ben Barnes as Billy Russow aka Jigsaw- Castle’s former best friend from when they served in Force Recon together and many more amazing characters played by an equally amazing cast.

STORY PLOT:

The plot follows the story of former Force Recon Marine, Frank Castle. The story picks up right after the second season of Daredevil.

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his family, Frank Castle, known throughout the New York City as ‘the Punisher,’ uncovers a larger conspiracy beyond what was done to him and his family. The series is full of elements of intrigue, thrill, action, and suspense. These qualities make it a series hard to turn away from.

