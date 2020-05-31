Home TV Show The Punisher Season 3: Cast, Release date and everything you need to...
The Punisher Season 3: Cast, Release date and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
The Punisher is all set for another season. This is an American crime thriller show. The show is based on Marvel comics and was created by Steve Lightfoot. This time the show will not be available on Netflix. We all know that Netflix has been cancelling a lot of shows lately including Iron Fist, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and more which has made a lot of Marvel fans upset. We can expect that The Punisher in Disney plus.

The series premiered on November 17, 2017, and the second season was released on January 18, 2019. But on February 18, 2019, Netflix cancelled the series.

The plot of Season 3:

The Punisher is the story about Frankie Castle who wants to take revenge on people for killing his family. The storytelling is highly liked by the audience and people seem to enjoy the show. The second season travelled with Castle, who has been drawn into the mysterious murder of Amy Bendix. There are no official updates on the plot of Season 3.

“The end of season two, that final image was meant to say, very much, ‘Look, Frank is now The Punisher’,” said Steve Lightfoot. He continued, “I’ve got a really good idea about what would be next. I’ve got a very good idea about what season three is, I’ve got an idea for it I’m excited about, which Marvel know about and they’re also excited about.”

 So the expectations are set high.

The cast of Season 3:

The actors like Jon Bernthal, Amber Rose Revah, and Jason R Moore are more likely to return to the show. Also, Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix and even Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont are more likely to be back to the show. 

Release date and trailer:

There is no official announcement about the release date since the streaming platform is not yet confirmed. So we can expect the show to be delayed by 2022 or 2023.

 There is no trailer for now

