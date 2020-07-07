THE POLITICIAN SEASON 2: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Air dates, Story plot expected and all that you need to know

- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

Season two will be released on Friday, June 19. Netflix ordered two seasons of the teen drama right off the bat, which is almost unheard of for the streaming giant. When you’ve got the pedigree Ryan Murphy has, you can get pretty much whatever you want.

TRAILER:

The first trailer for The Politician season two has dropped, teasing a ferocious battle between Payton and Dede, as well as some big betrayals along the way. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 2.

CAST:

The cast of season 2 will include main characters like:

Dede Standish (Judith Light)

Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler)

Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow)

Lucy Boynton (who plays Payton’s arch-nemesis, Astrid)

STORY PLOT:

The second season will follow our fledgeling statesman on the campaign trail as he tries to unseat Dede, whose re-election was supposed to be easy, and Payton must decide what sort of politician he wants to be. However, his mother, Georgina Hobart, will also make a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he has accomplished. Vote for Payton!