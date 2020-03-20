Home TV Show The Plot Against America: Dreams of Restoring His Nation to Its Former...
TV Show

The Plot Against America: Dreams of Restoring His Nation to Its Former Status

By- Raman Kumar
Decides to run for the presidency of the USA. He also beats a Democrat and wins the nomination onto a stage which includes curtailing immigration and keeping America out of wars. Once elected, the president openly proclaims his desire for better connections with a nation regulated by an autocratic leader who dreams of restoring his nation to its former status as a fantastic power. Shortly, anti-Semitic episodes in the U.S. spike, and white nationalists are emboldened. The tide of anti-Semitism culminates in shocking events, leaving American Jews when they could again feel secure wondering.

This is not a description of the growth of President Trump but instead a plot overview of Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America, a terrifying alternate history of what could have happened if Charles Lindbergh, the famed aviator and possibly the most common nonpolitical figure of his era, had sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1940. The Lindbergh had allied himself with the America First Committee, which was committed to induce the government. Like Trump from the 2010she appeared to indicate a desire to look for the office. Contrary to Trump Lindbergh chose to not operate, paving the way for Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s reelection in 1940 and the ultimate intervention in World War II of America.

