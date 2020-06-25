The Outsider 2: Plot, Cast, Release date and all the latest information about the show

The Outsider is one of the most popular shows aired on HBO. The final episode of this Season one has crossed over 2.2 million views, which is enormous. The show has become a fan favourite since the release. Since the show started premiering, the ratings were excellent and acclaimed positive reviews. The Outsider is based on Stephen King’s book of the same name. Season one almost wrapped with almost all the elements from the book. The showrunner Richard Price revealed that he is working on the next season. Fans are now excited to know this, but there is no official confirmation from HBO.

The plot of The Outsider 2:

Season one had a total of nine episodes and ended on a beautiful note. Season one finale also had lots of unexpected twists, and we can expect that would be the beginning of the new season. The book covered almost every element in the book, but the team wants to continue the show, considering the success of the show. There is a lot to expect in the new season. There is also a possibility that El Cuco is still alive. We might even witness Ralph and Holly against the evil shapeshifter.

Bateman also mentioned, “Obviously, it’s a complete free-ball because the first season exhausted 100% of [Stephen King’s] book, the IP. So, it’s all up to him. I never like to step on the lawn of the writers. It’s something that I’ve always stuck with on Ozark. I leave Chris Mundy completely alone, and I do my job as a director once I get the script. I chime in every once in a while and offer my opinion, but it’s always for the writer to take if they want and discard if they want.” So we cannot be sure of what will happen in the new season.

The cast of the show:

As HBO has not confirmed about the show, we cannot stress about the cast of the show yet. But we know that there will be a lot of new interesting characters in the show.

Release date and trailer:

There is no confirmation about Season 2 yet. If this happens, we can expect the show by 2021 or 2022. There is no official trailer available for Season 2.