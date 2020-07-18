THE OUTCAST SEASON 3: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more!!

- Advertisement -

The anime series Hitori no Shita – The Outcast is an anime that started lowkey but gradually earned its spot at the top. Till now, a total of two seasons of the anime has hit the screens. Although the anime does contain flaws. But if we overlook them and focus on the characterization or the animations and VFX, the anime is worth praises. Hitori no Shita: The Outcast is a TV anime series produced as a part of the collaboration between Chinese and Japanese anime.

RELEASE DATE:

Hitori no Shita Season 3 has already going on. Season 3 got its release on April 24, 2020. The current season is the result of Chinese Production Teams solely.

CAST:

The voice cast of season 3 of the anime includes: Chō Soran, Fū Hōhō, Chō Shakurin, Chō Yotoku, Natsuka, Lo Ryo, Fuusaen, Chō Reiyu, Jo San, Jo Yon, Saru, and Ryu Kenken

STORY PLOT:

The plot of the anime, Hitori no Shita, revolves around Cho Shoran. An ordinary middle-class kid, living a life carefreely without any burdens of what will happen in the future. Cho is unaware of what fate has in store for him. Cho’s family keeps a secret unknown to him, something his grandfather left for him before his death. Till the time, Cho’s grandpa was alive; he tried his best to provide Cho with a life full of happiness. As grandfather never has one like that. But grandpa always warned Cho to avoid unusual happenings and adventures. But after grandpa’s death, the reality and the secrets start coming out to Cho. As Cho heads towards it, he sees a girl digging up the pit for the grave. Cho gets struck on his head upon reaching the spot he heard screamings from. Even before his realization, Cho finds himself lying inside the pit. Cho encounters this very strange unknown girl, and thus their journey of endless adventures against the forces of evil zombies begins.

