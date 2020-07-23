Home Netflix The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And General Information Here
The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And General Information Here

By- Aditya Kondal

The Orville is coming back for its third season. The show is inspired by Star Trek and the starship named USS Orville. It is created by Seth MacFarlane, who is also part of the cast and announced its new season. The show will be coming to Hulu this year. Fans are excited about the new season and here are all the updates on the third season.

Streaming services and broadcasters aren’t afraid to cancel shows at the drop of a hat, banishing some much-loved series to the TV graveyard – and with two seasons currently under its belt, fans of The Orville are desperate to know if it will be returning for round three.
So, does Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-drama have enough gas in the tank for more space-filled adventures?
Here’s everything you need to know.

 

The Orville Season 3: Release Date?

There is no official confirmation on the release date of the show. It is expected to come out in late 2020 but it can be delayed due to the outbreak of a pandemic.

The Orville Season 3: Cast?

The cast for the show will see Seth McFarlane return as Captain Ed Mercer, being the star of this show. Apart from him, we can see Jessica Szohr, Peter Macon, Scott Grimes, Mark Jackson, Seth MacFarlane, J Lee, Adrianne Palicki, and Penny Johnson Jerald. There will be new faces in the new season, but their names are not revealed yet.

The Orville Season 3: Plot?

There are scarce details on the plot of the new season. But we can expect that the new story will delve into further adventures of also the varied team and this Orville. In season three more of the enthusiast problems will be discussed and solved. Also, there will be fewer episodes than in previous seasons. The new season is still having production issues due to delay caused by the pandemic outbreak. But the new season will be more adventurous as said by the makers.

The Orville Season 3: Trailer?

There is no trailer yet for the show.

