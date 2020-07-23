The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And General Information Here

The Orville Season 3
The Orville is coming back for its third season. The show is inspired by Star Trek and the starship named USS Orville. It is created by Seth MacFarlane, who is also part of the cast and announced its new season. The show will be coming to Hulu this year. Fans are excited about the new season and here are all the updates on the third season.
Hey all, direct from our friends at @HeroCollector_ , @TheOrville Official Ship Collection starts pre-orders next week. The XL hopefully ships early Aug., the smaller ECV & shuttle will ship early Sept. Link below. #TheOrville @hulu @planetary_union 🚀 https://t.co/zDXb6FYuMz pic.twitter.com/bKpOauKx7R
— Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) June 12, 2020
Streaming services and broadcasters aren’t afraid to cancel shows at the drop of a hat, banishing some much-loved series to the TV graveyard – and with two seasons currently under its belt, fans of The Orville are desperate to know if it will be returning for round three.
So, does Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-drama have enough gas in the tank for more space-filled adventures?
Here’s everything you need to know.