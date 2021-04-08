The Orville Season 3: read all the latest updates about upcoming season !!!

‘The Orville’ is a science-fiction comedy-drama series based on ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Next Generation.’ It is set in the year 25th century and follows the crew of the starship, USS Orville, on their individual adventures. The series premiered on Fox on September 10, 2017, and was created by Seth MacFarlane, who also stars as protagonist Ed Mercer.

The first season of the space action-adventure series was not well received by critics, but season two received positive feedback. The film, on the other hand, is well-liked by viewers and has earned high ratings on Fox. Fans must be excited to learn whether or not there will be a third season. Here’s what you need to hear about it!

Release Date:

Season 2 of ‘The Orville’ premiered on Fox on December 30, 2018, and will conclude on April 25, 2019. The second season consists of 14 episodes, each lasting approximately 48 minutes. Here’s what we know about Season 3 news so far. On May 11, 2019, the show was renewed for a third season. During the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2019, MacFarlane announced that the series will be switching from Fox to Hulu.

Season 3 started principal photography in October 2019 but was halted in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Since it is unclear if the show will resume production, an exact release date has yet to be determined. Season 3 of ‘The Orville’ is set to premiere in late 2021 if the show starts shooting shortly. The third season will consist of 11 episodes, which will be released on Hulu once a week. Each episode will run for an extra 12-15 minutes than normal.

Storyline:

Each season of the show has its own set of episodes. However, co-producer and editor Tom Costantino mentioned that the upcoming season’s subjects will be consistent. The third season is supposed to be more dramatic and action-packed than the previous two. The plots and special effects will be more elaborate because each episode will have more air time.

According to MacFarlane, viewers can see the consequences of Kaylon’s assault on the Planetary Union, as well as how it affects Isaac. Alara Kitan’s return in season 3 was also hinted at by the writer. Exploration of the planet Xelaya is a possibility. The third season will delve further into the mystery of who the Krills are. Dr. Finn’s “revelation” was expected to happen in season 2, but it could now appear in one of the third season’s storylines.

On Twitter, MacFarlane also promised that the third season would “raise the stakes.” In the third season, whatever plot threads the show has developed in previous seasons will become more “obvious” and will be expanded upon. Season 3 will also feature a lot of parties for fans!