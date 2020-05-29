THE ORVILLE SEASON 3: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything you need to know so far

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Orville is the little star trek homage that could Like it’s trek forefathers, built up a small but formidable fanbase. Fox has rewarded that fanbase by ordering The Orville Season 3, but it won’t air on Fox. The creator Seth MacFarlane announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that the show will be moving to Hulu for Season 3. It is no longer a Fox show. It is a Hulu original. With Hulu itself being exclusively owned by Disney, just as the show’s former network home of Fox, the shoe fits.

CAST:

The Orville was created by Family guy’s Seth McFarlane, who will continue as the star of the show. And alongside Adrianna Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, and many others. Season 3 will depart Halston’s stage, who played Lt. Alara Kitan, from the cast. It will be replaced by Jessica Szohr’s Lt. Talla Kealy.

STORY PLOT:

The season 2 could have served as both a fitting season or series end. There was certainly a conclusive finish to the show’s brief time travel arc. But since season 3 is on the way, the story will likely jump right into the further adventures of The Orville and its diverse crew. So far, a seemingly hostile Krill ships cross into Union space, and the Orville intercepts. Captain Mercer learns they are en route to a planet that left the Union decades ago, under mysterious circumstances. Scans have discovered a moon-sized construct above the planet, and the Krill intend a preemptive strike against the presumed weapon.

RELEASE DATE:

While season two was held for midseason and didn’t arrive until nearly January. We’ve heard that season 3 likely won’t get underway until late 2020.

TRAILER:

