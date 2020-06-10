The original Matrix-4: Movie cast, Release date, story plot expected, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Matrix 4 has been near-constant over the past 17 years, and the project has now been officially announced. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far. Lana Wachowski will be directing the fourth instalment of the matrix.

RELEASE DATE:

Matrix was originally released in 1999. This movie stunned audiences with breathtaking visuals and a vividly detailed science-fiction world dripping in fascinating subtext and philosophical musings. The Matrix 4 will jack into theaters on May 21, 2021. That soon of a release date is a bit surprising, given the creative enormity of the project.

TRAILER:

The Matrix 4 officially began production in February 2020 but was forced to halt in mid-March due to the Coronavirus. Reports suggest filming may resume in July. Assuming production begins in 2020 as planned, it might be realistic to expect a short teaser by the end of that year, with a full trailer arriving in 2021.

CAST:

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. This is especially interesting since both characters were killed off in The Matrix Revolutions. Given the reality-bending nature of the Matrix franchise, however, resurrection certainly isn’t out of the question, and Neo’s return was hinted at in the original trilogy’s closing moments, thanks to a line from the Oracle. The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) is also said to be coming back.

The Matrix 4 has also cast Neil Patrick Harris, Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff, Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Spartacus‘ Ellen Hollman, and Sense8‘s Toby Onwumere and Brian J. Smith, all in undisclosed roles.

STORY PLOT:

After the original Matrix trilogy, it was said that those still plugged into the Matrix would be liberated. Theoretically, this would leave the entire simulation world redundant in Matrix 4, so the latest film will need to find a way to return to the franchise’s titular realm. Many are speculating that The Matrix 4 could be a passing-of-the-torch style tale, with Neo and Trinity handing over the reins to a fresh cast, setting up future sequels. The reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing a Young Morpheus hint at either flashbacks or time travel.