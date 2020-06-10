Home Movies The original Matrix-4: Movie cast, Release date, story plot expected, Trailer updates and...
Movies

The original Matrix-4: Movie cast, Release date, story plot expected, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

Matrix 4 has been near-constant over the past 17 years, and the project has now been officially announced. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far. Lana Wachowski will be directing the fourth instalment of the matrix.

 RELEASE DATE:

Matrix was originally released in 1999. This movie stunned audiences with breathtaking visuals and a vividly detailed science-fiction world dripping in fascinating subtext and philosophical musings. The Matrix 4 will jack into theaters on May 21, 2021. That soon of a release date is a bit surprising, given the creative enormity of the project.

TRAILER:

The Matrix 4 officially began production in February 2020 but was forced to halt in mid-March due to the Coronavirus. Reports suggest filming may resume in July. Assuming production begins in 2020 as planned, it might be realistic to expect a short teaser by the end of that year, with a full trailer arriving in 2021.

 CAST:

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. This is especially interesting since both characters were killed off in The Matrix Revolutions. Given the reality-bending nature of the Matrix franchise, however, resurrection certainly isn’t out of the question, and Neo’s return was hinted at in the original trilogy’s closing moments, thanks to a line from the Oracle. The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) is also said to be coming back.

The Matrix 4 has also cast Neil Patrick Harris, Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick, Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff, Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Spartacus‘ Ellen Hollman, and Sense8‘s Toby Onwumere and Brian J. Smith, all in undisclosed roles.

STORY PLOT:

After the original Matrix trilogy, it was said that those still plugged into the Matrix would be liberated. Theoretically, this would leave the entire simulation world redundant in Matrix 4, so the latest film will need to find a way to return to the franchise’s titular realm. Many are speculating that The Matrix 4 could be a passing-of-the-torch style tale, with Neo and Trinity handing over the reins to a fresh cast, setting up future sequels. The reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing a Young Morpheus hint at either flashbacks or time travel.

Also Read:  The Society Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and Latest News!!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Sacred Games Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Much More
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers And Here Original Updates

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Money Heist: Part 4 put a hell of a show with grasping carnage overwhelming activity successions, and captivating rushes. The show that even got...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6 on the cards??

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Are you waiting for a new season of Black Mirror? I surely am as it's one of the best series I've ever watched. I'm here...
Read more

Why Black Mirror Season 6 Isn’t happening Anytime Soon, Check Here Original Updates

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Popular Netflix series Black Mirror left the fans wanting with their latest season consisting of only three episodes. The fact that they had a...
Read more

Netflix’s Original ‘GLOW Season 4’ Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and what you should know as a fan?

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Are you all excited about Glow Season 4? Glow Season 4 will soon go to make a comeback on Netflix, after dropping successful three...
Read more

The HBO Euphoria season 2: Release date, plot, trailer, And what you should know as a fan?

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Are you excited about Euphoria season 2? Due to immense popularity, the adaptation of an Israel series Euphoria is going to bang again with...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.