The Order Season 2: finally ready for magical world

The news about the drop of The Order Season two was certainly welcome for those audiences who were wondering what would happen to Knights of St. Christopher werewolves after season one finale. The show comes from co-creators Dennis Heaton and Shelley Erikson. Adding an element of justice-seeking beasts to an otherwise final formula of hidden magic users.

The long line of season two reads, ” The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by the order………… and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you are also fighting with murderous magicians, demons, and new cults.

Release date and trailer:

Netflix has dropped the official trailer on its site and YouTube



According to the official announcement the season two is released on 18 June 2020. And now you can enjoy it on Netflix.

Cast:

This season witnesses a switch to many new members in the cast because of the deaths of previous characters last season. But as always lead actress remains the same Adam Demario, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs.

The season is now available on Netflix watch and enjoy.

