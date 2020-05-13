“The Order” renewed for the season 2?: Here All Related Information

- Advertisement -

This horror thriller drama web series is a creation of Dennis Heaton. Dennis Heaton wrote himself with other writers like Shelley Erikson, Rachel Langer, Jennica Harper, Penny Gummerson, and Jason Filiatrault. This Netflix original was first aired on 7th March 2019. The audience and the critics highly appreciated the first season.

Quick recap

Season 1 has ten episodes that approximately last for fifty minutes each. The story revolves around a college student, Jack Morton, who sets out to avenge his mother’s death. Owing to his decisions and curiosity, he gets into a secret society and eventually finds himself in a war between magicians and werewolves. The show managed to glue the viewers to their screens with its plot and some splendid performances.

Cast

The order has a fantastic cast that includes Jake Manley who plays the role of Jack Morton, Sarah Grey who plays Alyssa Drake, Adam DiMarco playing the role of Randall Carpio, and Max Martini playing Edward Coventry. Also, star cast, actors like Devery Jacobs, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Walter Emanuel are there. As a conclusion derived from the finale episode of The Order season 1, the audience can expect all the main characters of the show to be seen in the 2nd season.

Release date

Even though the dates are not announced by Netflix yet, a new season was expected to air on Netflix by the end of May, this year. Owing to the worldwide lockdown, the production is now at hold. Binge-watch season 1 until then!

The plot of season 2

Given the season 1 cliffhanger, the fans want another season. It is assumed that season 2 will also have 10 episodes that will last 50 minutes each. In the last season, we saw Jack not being able to remember his name. Is it only him or the other werewolves dealing with this curse too? Another possibility is that new characters could be brought in the series and help Jack find answers as to what exactly happened. Stay tuned!