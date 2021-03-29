The Office Season 9: A Deserved Ending To A Story

The office made a comeback in its final season after a difficult first season without Michael Scott. it was clear from the outset. season eight had come to an end. Robert California was no longer alive. the end was close. in the opener, the cameramen talked for the first time, and we were plunged into an ambitious final season.

With some early episodes that brought back the laughs and the heart, The Office seemed to be returning to its old ways. Andy’s Heritage and Work Bus, for example, set the tone and fixed some of season eight’s shortcomings. What is the best example? Nellie, the previously obnoxious and despised character, grew on us and became endearing while remaining darkly amusing.

several classic characters, including Roy, Jan, and, of course, Michael, were brought back in the season. Jan’s appearance in the whale was straight out of the office. since Michael wasn’t there, the quality of her return was all the more shocking. instead, they concentrated on her position as a mother and her alleged affair with a hunter, which they used to great effect.

Dwight Christmas was another classic that perfectly ended one of television’s best recent holidays. It wasn’t all right, of course. The Target and The Farm, the failed pilot for a Dwight spinoff, are among the worst Office episodes ever. Season eight had some lingering effects, but they were few and far between.

Andy’s absence from the middle third of the season was also a curious phenomenon. Of course, Ed Helms was away filming The Hangover Part III, so it didn’t fit for his character to have him gone for too long and not be fired right away. It did, however, encourage Erin to realize how incompatible they are as a couple and begin dating new guy Pete (or Plop).

The announcement of the documentary crew in the second half of the season was a watershed moment for the show. Although the Brian subplot went nowhere and was sort of awful, seeing everyone else’s reactions as the documentary’s airing date approached was really very special.

Comedies like Two and a Half Guys, The Big Bang Theory, and even Parks and Recreation, to some degree, go for these big grandiose moments of comedy or sweetness. Season eight of The Office may have lost almost all of its subtlety, but it recovered only enough in season nine to send it off on the right foot.

This isn’t one of the most enjoyable seasons. Michael was and continues to be sorely missed. There were some especially dreadful episodes. However, it was a significant change overall. That is something that cannot be overlooked.