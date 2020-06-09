The OA Season 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The OA is a thriller web series filled with mystery, fantasy, and supernatural elements. Season one premiered on Netflix in 2016 and season two in 2019. The series has eight episodes each. The show received high ratings and also good critics. Now Netflix has cancelled the show which makes the fans and even producers of the show sad. Fans were expecting the show for another season but the cancellation is confirmed now.

Netflix vice president Cindy Holland said, “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to [co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij] for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry. We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

But it seems like the show was originally made with a plan of five seasons but is cancelled as decided by Netflix.

What could be the plot of Season 3:

The season is cancelled for now. Kingsley Ben-Adir mentioned that the plot of Season three would be unimaginable and crazy. We are sure that we have missed the chance of such an experience. Season one and Season two can’t be more different which means if there is a Season three it would travel in a different dimension.

If another streaming service comes forward and takes it, there could be some chance that there is a possibility of Season three.

Netflix hasn’t mentioned the reason behind the cancellation of the show.

Cast :

The possible cast would be Marling of course as Prairie Johnson who played the lead role.

The other lead actors like Phyllis Smith as Betty, Ben-Adir as Karim Washington, Emori Cohen as Homer Roberts, and Jason Isaacs as Hunter Aloysius.would have continued the show. We have to wait until we hear from other streaming services.

Release date and trailer:

The show is cancelled for now so there is no release date and there is no official trailer released by Netflix for Season three.