Home TV Show The OA Season 3 : Is the show planning a cancellation ?
TV Show

The OA Season 3 : Is the show planning a cancellation ?

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The OA (Original Angel ) is a Netflix’s original series. It is popular among its genre despite all its imperfections and a narrative . The show till now has two seasons . Fans and viewers are now desperate to know about the third season of the show. Everyone is waiting for the destiny of the show .

Netflix announce the date of the show back . Show’s creator Brit Marling through her Instagram post states a long message . Which mentions that Neflix is not in favour of the renewal of the show for season 3. She post ” I along with whole team is sad for not to complete the story and move forward . I had a fantastic cry when I heard the news .”

So What about The OA Season 3 :

The second part of the show step on 22 March 2019 . But there is no information regarding fate of the show is available . Season 3 and upcoming parts are facing cancellation this means there is no future . Still there are hopes for revive of the show . Now let’s wait and watch what happens in the future . But for now the show is cancel.

No one knows about season three yet . Season two finale indicates two parallel dimensions merging . That it can be understand by BFF summary . Stay tuned and glued for more details on the show .

