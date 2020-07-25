The OA Season 3: is the show cancelled? what about its future!

The OA(Original Angle) is Netflix’s original series. Itis popular among its genre despite all its imperfections and narrative. The show has two seasons until now. And the audience is waiting for Season three.

Netflix announces the date of the show back. Show’s creator Brit Marling through her Instagram post revealed a long message mentioning that Netflix is not in favor of renewing the show for a third season.

The OA Season 3

The second season of this series stepped on 22 March 2019. But there is no information regarding Season three from any source. The series is leaving viewers in rumors with its cancellation. Regrettably, nearly all industries are going down due to the COVOID19 epidemic. Though the second season of the series had a 92% rating by rotten tomatoes. Which is quite good.

Now let’s see what happens, till now stay glued and updated.