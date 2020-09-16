Home Netflix The new legends of monkey season 3: Important Release Date, Cast, Plot...
The new legends of monkey season 3: Important Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer!!!

By- A.JOVITTA
The new legends of monkey season 3
The new legends of monkey season 3; introduction; 

This series is one of the fantastic Australian series and was based on the genre of fantasy. Fans are much excited to watch this new series, and especially children are much interested in watching this series. The entire scripts were written by three members, Jacquelin peruke, Craig Irvin, Samantha Strauss. I am sure these writers will be made the series extraordinarily. The entire series was distributed by three networks, namely ABC me, TVNZ 2, Netflix. I hope the same networks will be presenting the next season. Yet, we have to wait for a new beginning for this series.

The new legends of monkey season 3; cast and characters; 

In this series, there were so many leading roles, and they excellently showed their entire talent. some of the leading roles include chai Hansen as a monkey, Luciana Buchanan as Tripitaka, josh Thomson as pigsy, Emilie cocquerel as sandy, etc.…

The above three characters are the most wanted characters for this series, and I am sure they will come back for next season. Let us wait for some more new leading roles for this series.

The new legends of monkey season 3; plot lines;

The entire series is based on the monkey gang, and the story continues actively. There was a king monkey named sun wu kong in this adventurous story, and he was arrested for 500 years. Some of the bad demons captured this king, and on the other hand, one of the girls named Tripitaka saved the monkey. She also decided to find her father, and each scene was thrilling to watch the series. I hope the conclusion is expected in season 3. Let us wait for a good finale.

The new legends of monkey season 3; Release date; 

There was no confirmed release date for this series, and the release date will be scheduled after the pandemic effect of the COVID-19 situation. Yet, we have to wait for a new release date. Stay tuned for more updates.

