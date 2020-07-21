The Midnight Gospel Season 2 – A tale of the Pink-Skinned Guy

I made this a few days ago but didn’t get to post it here,

I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL, I CAN’T WAIT TILL SEASON 2,

this show made me cry at the end,,,like,,,,DUDE,,.

In my drawing he’s wearing the spoon shoes🥺🥺,,,#TheMidnightGospel #fanart #digitalart pic.twitter.com/xn3DgugbRP

— Gayvin✨ (@V0mitbbi) May 9, 2020