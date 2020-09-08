Home TV Show The MCU Phase 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to...
The MCU Phase 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything Latest Here !!!

By- Pristha Mondal
MCU Phase 4 is the best thing that can happen to this world, and if you’re going to continue reading, let me suggest you take a seat cause this will take LONG.

First of all, Marvel phase four is not just one or two simple Marvel movies, but you would get to see a load of crossovers and many new faces in the Marvel family too. As per the research, from now on, you would have enough Marvel stuff coming your way till 2022 like Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, etc. to keep you busy all week long. And don’t you dare think that this only limited to films, Marvel’s few shots will be coming in Disney Plus and they would be as good as the big screen shows.

MCU Phase 4 Release Dates

Marvel’s and Disney Plus series dates were revealed to be coming from mid-2020, but by the blessings of the great Covid-19, the first movie of phase 4- Black Widow whose trailer was released earlier will be coming on November, so clearly this will mess up the whole phase’s timeline. So now the timeline goes as follows:

2020: (August) Falcon and Winter Soldier; (November 6) Black Widow; (December) Wanda Vision.

2021: (February 2) The Eternals; (Springtime) Loki TV show; (May 7) Shang-Chi, (Summertime) What if?; (November 5) Spiderman-3; Hawkeye Series.
2022: Thor: (February 11) Love and Thunder; (March 25) Dr Strange 3.

MCU Phase 4 Cast

Let’s start from the beginning, Black widow, where we will see Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh as her sister like a companion and few other casts like David Harbour as Red Guardian, Yolanda Lunes as one of the Red Room Widow. And most of all, our Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr will have some screentime too.

And in the Eternals we will see Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani will be playing Kingo, Salma Hayek (Ajak, the “leader of the Eternals,” Hon Lee as Hulking Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Makkari will pe played by Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff. Many other casts are involved too; make sure you do not miss it.

MCU Phase 4 Plot

As for Black Widow, we are told that Natasha Romanoff, aka, Scarlett Johansson, will not be seen as a perfectionist-type agent, but people will find her in a broken state and more womanly how she tries to put herself back together when her past is clawing her down and a walk through the memory lane of utter mysteries and death trail. And she would be accompanied by her sister like a companion, Yelena Belova.

And The Eternals are said to be mighty warrior beings who descend on planet Earth and now make sure that any misgivings are avoided and especially the evil Deviants. Although they are aliens, their characters are more humane than anyone else. The Deviants who are a long-lost genetic experiment of aliens and the human race are of the same origin as the Eternals, only Evil and corrupted.

