The Matrix 4 : release date,cast,plot and some glimps of interviews with stars

Matrix:

The Matrix is an American media franchise created by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science, fiction, action films beginning with two sequels. The sequels are The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolution. These all are written by Wachowskis and directed and produced by Joel Silver. The franchise owned by Warner Bros which distributes films along with Silver Pictures.

The Matrix 4 Release date and trailer:

In 2021, the most famous science fiction action franchise will be returning for the fourth round. In a statement announcing the new film, Warner Bros and Silver Pictures chairman Tody said “we could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana”.The Matrix 4 is pushed to April 2022 because due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. Earlier it was estimated around May 21, 2021.

These are a glimpse of the shoot in San Francisco that was shared on Instagram. But they have to stop production and filming work due to worldwide lockdown.

Cast and some new faces :

The main cast that will return and was witnessed in previous parts include Keanu Reeves, Carrie Annemoss, Laurence Fishburne, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Jada Pinkett, Harold Perrineau, Harry Lennix, Clayton Watson, Anthony Zerbe, David Roberts, Nona Gaye, Nathaniel Lee’s. Some of the new faces can join the sequel this time. According to the news, these may include Yaha Abdul Mateen, Neil Patrick, Jessica Henwick, Andrew Caldwel, Priyanka Chopra.