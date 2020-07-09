Home Movies The Matrix 4: Latest Details About Production Status, Cast And Release Date.
The Matrix 4: Latest Details About Production Status, Cast And Release Date.

By- mukesh choudhary
The Matrix trilogy is no more as there’s a fourth film in evolution. Chad Stahelski, stuntman and filmmaker who worked together with the manager duo of Matrix that the Wachowskis, confirmed as much back in May 2019.

Stahelski, known for its John Wick franchise, told Yahoo Movies UK,”I’m super happy that the Wachowskis aren’t doing a Matrix, but they are expanding what we loved. And when it is anywhere near the degree of what they’ve done, it wouldn’t take more than a phone to go,’Hey, we want you to be a stunt man’ and I would likely go and get hit by a car.”

The first Matrix movie is reportedly one of the best science-fiction movies ever made and has been lauded for its action scenes, visual effects, story and the performances. The sequel was received well, but the conclusion did not please critics. But, all of them were commercially successful.

Here is everything we understand about the Matrix movie that is fourth so far.

The director and creative team

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski helmed the three original Matrix films, but Lilly won’t be involved with the fourth movie. This is Lana’s solo job.

Lana has written the screenplay with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

The cast

The two Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will make a comeback as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Jada Pinkett Smith is going to be back as Niobe. Priyanka Chopra is reported to be from the cast. Jessica Henwick yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are enjoying undisclosed roles. Fans of the franchise will be delighted to know that Laurence Fishburne might reprise his role. Regrettably, Hugo Weaving won’t be a part of The Matrix 4.

Production status

The film had started manufacturing in San Francisco on February 4, 2020, but it was halted due to this coronavirus epidemic. A number of the important actors had resumed filming in the last week of June.

Release

The Matrix 4 has been initially set for a release on May 21, 2021. However, due to this pandemic, the manufacturers announced the fourth movie of the franchise will now launch on April 1, 2022.

