The Matrix 4 : Is the coming sequel facing delays!!

The Matrix is an American Media franchise, a creation by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction action films. Beginning with The Matrix(1999) and continuing with two sequels. The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are second and third parts. All of them are written and directed by Wachowskis and produced by Joel Silver. The franchise owned by Warner Bros, who distributes films along with Silver Pictures.

The Matrix 4 Release and other Details :

In 2021, this most famous science fiction franchise will be returning for a fourth round. In a statement announcing the new film Warner Bros, picture group chairman states, ” We can not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with love.” But now the movie may postpone. Because of Global pandemic and lockdown. Leaks state that it may push to April 2020.

The cast for The Matrix 4 :

Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fish, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Harold Perrineau, Harry Lennix, Clayton Watson, Nathaniel Lee’s, Ian Bliss. This time some new faces will also debut in the franchise: Yaha Abdul Mateen, Neil Patrick, Jessica Henwick, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra.