Home Movies The Matrix 4 : Is the coming sequel facing delays!!
MoviesNetflix

The Matrix 4 : Is the coming sequel facing delays!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
- Advertisement -

The Matrix is an American Media franchise, a creation by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction action films. Beginning with The Matrix(1999) and continuing with two sequels. The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are second and third parts. All of them are written and directed by Wachowskis and produced by Joel Silver. The franchise owned by Warner Bros, who distributes films along with Silver Pictures.

The Matrix 4 Release and other Details :

In 2021, this most famous science fiction franchise will be returning for a fourth round. In a statement announcing the new film Warner Bros, picture group chairman states, ” We can not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with love.” But now the movie may postpone. Because of Global pandemic and lockdown. Leaks state that it may push to April 2020.

The cast for The Matrix 4 :

Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fish, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Harold Perrineau, Harry Lennix, Clayton Watson, Nathaniel Lee’s, Ian Bliss. This time some new faces will also debut in the franchise: Yaha Abdul Mateen, Neil Patrick, Jessica Henwick, Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read:  DRIFTERS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER AND MORE!!
Also Read:  SHE SEASON 2: STORY PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 161 : release date ,preview and what new will be there!!

Netflix Yogesh Upadhyay -
'Baruto' is quite an enjoyable anime, especially if you love or follow the Naruto franchise. More than anything, Baruto also manages to evoke a...
Read more

Hollywood season 2; Release date; leading cast and latest updates

Netflix A.JOVITTA -
Hollywood season 2; introduction; The series Hollywood is one of the fantastic American series. It was produced by so many executive producers, namely Ryan Murphy,...
Read more

The 100 Season 8 : What’s going to be the fate of the show??

Netflix Yogesh Upadhyay -
The 100 is one of the popular teen dramas on the television at the moment. The show is currently in its seventh season and...
Read more

The Matrix 4 : Is the coming sequel facing delays!!

Movies Yogesh Upadhyay -
The Matrix is an American Media franchise, a creation by Wachowskis. The series primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction action films. Beginning...
Read more

Bachelor in paradise season 7; latest updates and Everything you want to know so far

Netflix A.JOVITTA -
Bachelor in Paradise season 7; introduction;  The series bachelor in paradise is one of the fantastic American series, and this series is one of the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.