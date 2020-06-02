The Mandalorian Season 2: Plot, cast, release date and everything you wanna know

- Advertisement -

Who can forget our favourite Baby Yoda? The Mandalorian is an American space web series that aired in late 2019. The show gained a lot of fans and also received positive critics and good ratings. The show has a total of eight episodes. The Mandalorian is based on the Star Wars series by George Lucas. The show has been a hype for a long time especially because of Baby Yoda memes. Jon Favreau confirmed that the filming of Season 2 began in November 2019 and was wrapped in March 2020. Jon Favreau is also expected to direct an episode.

The plot of The Mandalorian Season 2:

The Mandalorian is the story of the fictional people from the planet Mandalore. Season one was very intriguing and we can expect a lot more in Season 2. Esposito said in a fan expo, “major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action in the second series.” “The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it.” Carl Weathers also mentioned that Greef’s backstory will be one of the highlights of Season 2.

More than everything, fans are expected to know Baby Yoda’s real name.

The cast of The Mandalorian Season 2:

Pedro Pascal is returning to Season 2 who is also the lead. Carl Weathers, Rosario Dawn will also be in the new season. Temuera Morrison is expected to play a small role. The Mandalorian 2 might surprise us with a WWE crossover. Micheal Biehn will also play an important role in the new season. Timothy Olyphant has joined Season 2 but we are sure about his role in the show.

Release date and trailer:

The filming has already wrapped in March 2020 and the post-production is under progress. The show is all set to premiere in October 2020. It is also confirmed that Disney’s Bob Chapek that show won’t be delayed due to the global pandemic.

There is no official trailer available for now.