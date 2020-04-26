Home Movies This video of a lion cub reminded the Internet of Simba from...
This video of a lion cub reminded the Internet of Simba from The Lion King. Get Latest Detail Here

By- Raman Kumar
A super cute video of a lion cub has gone mad viral on social websites after it had been shared on Twitter.

Wildlife fans can’t get enough of a movie of a cute lion cub which has gone mad viral online. Twitter obsesses over clips of infants as well as animal cubs although social networking is bombarded with wildlife articles every day.

An account shared on Twitter this movie of a cute lion cub. As it flew around from the Serengeti National Park in 19, an endeavour was created by the cub to roar. Sounds familiar, right? Keep reading. We’ll tell you more.

“This small lion cub at Serengeti National Park,” the caption read.

We bet you’ll watch this movie.

Now for the data. The clip acquired around 1500 retweets and 7,500 enjoys and was seen over 60,000 times up to now. From the remarks section, users stated the clip reminds them of practising roaring’s craft in The Lion King and gushed over the lion cub.

See the remarks here:

Also Read:  Alita: Battle Angel 2 May Not Happen Because of Disney, Says Christoph Waltz
Also Read:  Fantastic beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and All Another Information
This video of a lion cub reminded the Internet of Simba from The Lion King. Get Latest Detail Here

