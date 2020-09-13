The Letter For The King Season 2 Is Going To Release On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

The Letter For The King Season 2: Barely six months ago, Netflix dropped another great adventure show The Letter for Your King for the binge-watching community.

Netflix was able to give a Game of Thrones-ish vibes to the coming of age adventure series loosely based on the 1962 classic Dutch novel De brief Voor de Koning by Tonke Dragt.

The very first season started with just six episodes and lovers, particularly those who devoured the series in six hours or not, are wondering if your follow-up period could be expected shortly.

Has The Letter For Your King Been Renewed For Season 2?

As of this writing, Netflix is still yet to rekindle The Letter for The King for season two. Season 1 premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2020.

The streaming giant is still very likely to be assessing if the show deserves a second season.

The show is garnering substantial attention on social networking, and if the trend continues, the medieval experience show might just get renewed.

However, with the renewal still pending, it is impossible to tell when season 2 is finally coming.

What Do We Expect To Happen In The Cast For The Letter For The King Season 2?

*Season 1 spoilers*

The very first season left a great potential jump-off point for season two. Tiuri successfully delivered the letter to King Unauwen. Lavinia defeated Prince Viridian. By the conclusion of this first season, Tiuri and his group were turned into fully-pledged knights upon their return to Argonaut.

Towards the conclusion of the ceremony, a flock of Starlings flew overhead, revealing Prince Viridian’s face. This much indicates the evil Prince is not done with the young knights yet. Vengeance is brooding forward, and we could hope to see more of this if the show gets renewed.

Fans will also be disappointed with Tiuri’s lack of magic powers in the very first season. Nevertheless, there are already speculations which Tiuri (together with his Eviellan blood) has dormant powers which may alert on another season. With Lavinia turning out to be the prophecized enthusiast, we are expecting to see the way that Tiuri’s personality would help Lavinia confront the ruthless Prince later on.

Even the showrunners are also very likely to get inspiration on the Dutch book’s sequel: The Keys of the Wild Wood. Albeit, it is well worth noting that Netflix has shifted a few crucial events from the publication to the onscreen series.

Cast Returning For Your Letter For Your King Season 2?

We’re hoping to see Amir Wilson return as Tiuri together with Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Lavinia. Tiuri’s whole crew are also likely to bear together with Islam Bouakkaz as Arman, Jack Barton as Foldo, and Nathanael Saleh as Piak.

Gijs Blom is also very likely to go back for revenge as Prince Viridian. Thaddea Graham is foreseen to reunite as Iona. She’s predicted to cause chaos for Tiuri along with his group within another season following her alliance with Red Rider Jaro (Peter Ferdinando).