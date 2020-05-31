The Lego Batman Movie 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer

- Advertisement -

Are you eagerly waiting for “The Lego Batman 2”? Many fans after watching “The Lego Batman “. Everyone waiting for the new season, and now it’s time. So, if you are the fan of Lego Batman and waiting for the new season then make sure to read my complete article about the release date, cast, plot, trailer.

About the Lego Batman 2

This movie series was created in collaboration between Lego and DC comics! Also, many of the Lego and DC fans loved the first movie, and they have been eagerly waiting for the next movie!

This upcoming Lego Batman Movie 2 will be the fourth film in the Lego movie franchise and sequel movie to The Lego movie, which released back in 2014! If you have missed out to watch it, then make sure to watch it soon after completing this article

The Lego Batman Movie 2 – Release Date

Sadly, we don’t have any official updates regarding the release date for The Lego Batman Movie 2.

Although we have reports saying that currently due to COVID-19, all production units for popular films have been temporarily stopped!

This action was taken to ensure the health of safety of the crew who are involved behind the scenes of the movie!

To make it safe, we can imaginably assume it to arrive on 2021 or 2022 if it gets delayed!

However, we will let you know first as soon as something new arrives!

Until that, stay tuned to our site for more recommended updates in the future.

The Lego Batman Movie 2 – Cast

We will see voice cast members for the series to continue for the future seasons as well!

Arnett as Bruce Wayne /Batman

Zach Galifianakis as The Jocker

Michael Cera as Richard “Dick “Grayson/Robin

Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth

Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn

Hector Elizondo as Commissioned James Gordon

Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

The Lego Batman Movie 2 – Plot

Again, as such, the production unit is closed! It makes it challenging to assume what will happen in the upcoming movie!

Although, if we look at what happened in the first movie, then we can assume to see something similar to Batman accepting his bat family, which occurred in the first movie!

Trailer

Again, we don’t have any official trailer for The Lego Batman Movie 2 yet! Looking at the speed of production, it seems we will get to see the trailer dropping in on 2021 or 2022 only.