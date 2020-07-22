The Lego Batman Movie 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here!!

If you want the latest and fresh updates, you are at the correct place.

The Lego Batman movie is a revolutionary animated movie. It is from the adventure, comedy genre which was produced by Warner Bros.It was created in collaboration with two big giants Lego and the DC comics. Fans of both the big giants loved it’s the first installment and are now eagerly waiting for its sequel.

The Lego Batman Movie 2-Release Date

The much-anticipated sequel to the Lego Movie, which was released in 2014 is all set to release by 2021. However, we don’t have any official updates regarding the same. All the production houses have stopped the shooting due to the current pandemic.

We will be back with the latest official updates regarding the same.

The Lego Batman Movie 2-Cast

Good news for the DC and Lego fans!

The entire voice cast members will continue for the future seasons as well.We will continue to see Will Arnett as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, Zach Galifianakis as The Joker; Michael Cera as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin; Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl.

Also, members like Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth; Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn; Héctor Elizondo as Commissioner James Gordon and Lauren White as Chief O’Hara are also expected to return.

The Lego Batman Movie 2-Plot

No official announcement has been made regarding the storyline of the new sequel as all the production units are closed. According to reports, we may see similar to Batman accepting his bat family, which was shown in the first movie.

The Lego Batman Movie 2-Trailer

There is no official trailer out by the Producers of the film. Looking at the current scenario, it seems we will get to see the trailer released the latest by 2021 or 2022.

These are all the official details we know about the most await movie-The Lego Batman 2