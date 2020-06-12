The Lego Batman Movie 2: Release date, cast, and more Major Updates Here

- Advertisement -
Striving for a new adventurous fictional movie?? Here you go, we have got you the details about the movie…
Initially, Batman was a fictional superhero, appeared in the American comics of DC Comics publications. The creator of the character was Artist Bob Kane and the writer Bill finger. Batman first appeared in detective comics in the year 1939.
Several TV shows we made with this character. And the movie “The Lego Batman,” which released in 2017, had cheered the audience around the world. The Lego Batman Movie was one of the big hits for Lego movies. Now, the crew is ready to get another blockbuster into the people. The Lego Batman Movie 2 has now become an awaited movie for the fans of Batman.
Release date
The official launch date is unknown to date. It is now likely to get rescheduled to 2022, as all the production units shut due to the pandemic COVID-19.
Cast
The voice cast crew of the movie is as follows:
-
Will Arnett as Batman/Bruce Wayne,
-
Zach Galifianakis as the Joker,
-
Michael Cera as Richard Dick Grayson/Robin,
-
Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl,
And the following members are likely to be a part too,
-
Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn,
-
Ralf Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth
-
Hector Elizondo as commissioner James Gordon and
-
Lauren White as Chief O’Hara.
Plot
As the units of production got closed, the storyline of the movie is suspense. But the story got known to be revolving around the characters the Batman and the Joker.
Trailer
No official trailer got launched by the crew to date, but we might get to see it in 2021 or 2022. Due to the pandemic COVID-19, the original schedule of the movie got rescheduled.
I hope to see a big hit after its release…
