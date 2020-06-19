The Lego Batman 2: Release date, Plot, Cast and all the latest updates

- Advertisement -

The very first lego movie was established in 2014. The Danish Block Company has been working on legos for a very long time. They have managed to develop toys, video games, and even movies. The first lego was a considerable success and followed by that The Lego Batman movie was released in 2017 and acclaimed positive reviews. It seems like The Lego Batman 2 is under talk, and this work will be the fourth movie under lego production. Chris McKay confirmed that there would be a sequel for The Lego Batman on his twitter page. It is also rumoured that the movie is under work.

The plot of the movie:

There is no official information about the plot of the movie yet. We can confirm that the sequel will be a follow up of the first movie though the movie wasn’t financially a huge hit, but was loved by the audience for its storytelling and visuals. The fans are now expecting the sequel to be more interesting and intriguing. The Lego Batman is an animated comedy, and we can see the humour and amazing visuals in The Lego Batman 2. We can find the battles between Joker and Batman, which is the most anticipated part of the movie.

The cast of the movie:

Will Arnett as Bruce Wayne, the infamous Batman, Zach Galifianakis as Joker, Slate as Harley Quinn, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Jenny Michael Cera as Robin, Kate Micucci as Basil Karlo, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth and Ellie Kemper as Phyllis is most expected to be back. We might also see some new interesting characters in the movie, which is not confirmed yet.

Release date and trailer:

There is no official announcement regarding the release of the movie yet. The release might also be delayed due to the COVID 19 global pandemic. The production house has not confirmed or spoken about the release of the sequel yet. But we can expect the show by 2021 or 2022.

There is no official trailer available for now, for The Lego Batman 2.