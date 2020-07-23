Home Movies THE LEGO BATMAN 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and Story...
Movies

THE LEGO BATMAN 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and Story plot expected CLICK HERE!

By- Rida Samreen

The Lego Movie in 2014 by Warner Bros decided to do something with a whole different concept. The Lego Batman Movie was released in 2017. Based on the Lego Construction Toys, the film was produced by Warner Bros. The movie became an instant success racking up a massive fanbase in no time.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 RELEASE DATE:

It has been three years since The Lego Batman Movie came out. And now the fans are growing desperate as they await the sequel. However, it is yet unclear if the sequel will be happening or not. The sequel officially went into production 2018 with a release date in 2022.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on moscoop to find out more about part 2. Meanwhile, Click on the link below to watch the trailer of section 1.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 CAST:

A majority of the previous cast are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. The voice cast characters are:

  • Will Arnett as Batman/ Bruce Wayne
  • Michael Cera as Robin
  • Zach Galifianakis as The Joker
  • Ralph Fiennes as Alfred
  • Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl
  • Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn
  • Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon
  • Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 STORY PLOT:

In the final scene, the Joker has let loose all the villains in Gotham City. These include some dangerous people like General Zod, Voldemort, T-Rex, King Kong, Agent Smith, and a Kraken!!! This means that Batman and his team have a fight on their hands in the upcoming movie. The Joker will return once again as the main villain in the sequel. Therefore, we can expect a good fight between the Dark Knight and The Joker.

Also Read:  The Orville Season3: Seth MacFarlane is Back with More AdventureHere’s All You Need to Know possible.
Also Read:  Jurassic World 3: Dominion Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

Rick and Morty Season 4: Release date, expected plot and about this cartoon show!

Business Yogesh Upadhyay -
The hit adult swim series, Rick and Morty is a cartoon show. This show describes the adventures of mad scientist Rick and his grandson...
Read more

I am not okay with this season 2; introduction; release date; interesting facts and plot lines; trailer;

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
  The series I am not okay with this is one of the fantastic series, and I had never seen such a full wonder series....
Read more

Gacha club; interesting facts; plot lines; release date; trailer; cast and characters

Gaming A.JOVITTA -
This game is one of the action game and was developed by lunime. The game Gacha club is also known as GC. There were...
Read more

Four More Shots Please Season 3; Release date,Cast And Expected Plot

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
Four More Shots Please is the most-watched Amazon Prime web Indian web series. Recently its second season was dropped on April 17, 2020. Season...
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date,plot,cast what will be the future of the show

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
 
Also Read:  Transformers 7; Release date; Trailer; Interesting cast and characters;Interesting facts
Bard of Blood is the only one show that made its mark among the audience. Based on a Bilal Siddiqui book of the same...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.