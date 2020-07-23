THE LEGO BATMAN 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and Story plot expected CLICK HERE!

The Lego Movie in 2014 by Warner Bros decided to do something with a whole different concept. The Lego Batman Movie was released in 2017. Based on the Lego Construction Toys, the film was produced by Warner Bros. The movie became an instant success racking up a massive fanbase in no time.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 RELEASE DATE:

It has been three years since The Lego Batman Movie came out. And now the fans are growing desperate as they await the sequel. However, it is yet unclear if the sequel will be happening or not. The sequel officially went into production 2018 with a release date in 2022.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 TRAILER:

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 CAST:

A majority of the previous cast are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. The voice cast characters are:

Will Arnett as Batman/ Bruce Wayne

Michael Cera as Robin

Zach Galifianakis as The Joker

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred

Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl

Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn

Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon

Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 STORY PLOT:

In the final scene, the Joker has let loose all the villains in Gotham City. These include some dangerous people like General Zod, Voldemort, T-Rex, King Kong, Agent Smith, and a Kraken!!! This means that Batman and his team have a fight on their hands in the upcoming movie. The Joker will return once again as the main villain in the sequel. Therefore, we can expect a good fight between the Dark Knight and The Joker.