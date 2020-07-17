The Lego Batman 2: Release Date And Alternative Result Check Here

- Advertisement -

The Lego Batman Movie 2 is the sequel to the 2017 computer-animated superhero comedy film The Lego Batman Movie.

The 2017 movie was based on the Lego Batman toy-line and was produced by the Warner Animation Group. Centring around the DC Comics character Batman, the movie was directed by Chris McKay and features Will Arnett as Batman. The movie was a smash hit as soon as it released, and ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Release Date

Three years have passed since The Lego Batman Movie released. And now the fans are getting desperate to see their favourite superhero back on screen in this animated feature. After the movie came out in 2017, the Warner Bros. announced that they will be bringing a sequel, The Lego Batman Movie 2, soon.

The sequel officially went into production in 2018 and Warner Bros. had stated the expected release date to be in 2022. But, the Universal Pictures later acquired the rights of the second film, and till then there have been no official announcements regarding the sequel. The future of the sequel seems quite uncertain for now. The positive side is, there has been no official cancellation either. So, there is some possibility that the sequel may come to the big screen in 2022.

Cast

The majority of the original cast is expected to be back in the sequel The Lego Batman Movie 2. In the first movie, Will Arnett voiced the protagonist Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Arnett’s Batman brought about a fresh change to the mood and personality of the superhero. He was highly appreciated by Batman fans. The characters Robin, voiced by Micheal Cera, and Barbara Gordon, voiced by Rosario Dawson, brought a more relaxed attitude to the execution of the story.

And they are expected to return in the sequel as well. Another reprising voice cast from the first movie may include Zach Galifianakis as Joker, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, Hector Elizondo as James Gordon, and Lauren White as Chief O’Hara.

Plot

The first movie followed a more or less similar story-line of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. But the attitude of Bruce Wayne was much more relaxed than usual. In The Lego Batman Movie, Batman teamed up with Robin and Barbara to take down Joker.

But Joker was let loose by other villains of Gotham City. So in the sequel, Batman may be back to save the Gotham City from Joker and other villains. The fans can expect a showdown between Batman and his nemesis, Joker. Also, some speculations are saying that the plot of the sequel may revolve around Batman and his bat-family.

Even if the sequel releases in 2022, it is a long wait. In the meantime, you can watch the first movie if you haven’t watched it yet!