Home Movies The Lego Batman 2: Release Date And Alternative Result Check Here
Movies

The Lego Batman 2: Release Date And Alternative Result Check Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
- Advertisement -
The Lego Batman Movie 2 is the sequel to the 2017 computer-animated superhero comedy film The Lego Batman Movie. 

The 2017 movie was based on the Lego Batman toy-line and was produced by the Warner Animation Group. Centring around the DC Comics character Batman, the movie was directed by Chris McKay and features Will Arnett as Batman. The movie was a smash hit as soon as it released, and ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. 

 

Release Date 

Three years have passed since The Lego Batman Movie released. And now the fans are getting desperate to see their favourite superhero back on screen in this animated feature. After the movie came out in 2017, the Warner Bros. announced that they will be bringing a sequel, The Lego Batman Movie 2, soon. 
The sequel officially went into production in 2018 and Warner Bros. had stated the expected release date to be in 2022. But, the Universal Pictures later acquired the rights of the second film, and till then there have been no official announcements regarding the sequel. The future of the sequel seems quite uncertain for now. The positive side is, there has been no official cancellation either. So, there is some possibility that the sequel may come to the big screen in 2022.

The Lego Batman Movie 2
🚍Auto-Freak

Cast 

The majority of the original cast is expected to be back in the sequel The Lego Batman Movie 2. In the first movie, Will Arnett voiced the protagonist Batman/Bruce Wayne. 
Arnett’s Batman brought about a fresh change to the mood and personality of the superhero. He was highly appreciated by Batman fans. The characters Robin, voiced by Micheal Cera, and Barbara Gordon, voiced by Rosario Dawson, brought a more relaxed attitude to the execution of the story. 
And they are expected to return in the sequel as well. Another reprising voice cast from the first movie may include Zach Galifianakis as Joker, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, Hector Elizondo as James Gordon, and Lauren White as Chief O’Hara.

 

Plot

The first movie followed a more or less similar story-line of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. But the attitude of Bruce Wayne was much more relaxed than usual. In The Lego Batman Movie, Batman teamed up with Robin and Barbara to take down Joker. 
But Joker was let loose by other villains of Gotham City. So in the sequel, Batman may be back to save the Gotham City from Joker and other villains. The fans can expect a showdown between Batman and his nemesis, Joker. Also, some speculations are saying that the plot of the sequel may revolve around Batman and his bat-family. 
Even if the sequel releases in 2022, it is a long wait. In the meantime, you can watch the first movie if you haven’t watched it yet!  

The Lego Batman Movie 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Believing Fact Here

Also Read:  THE CROWN SEASON 4: All Cast, Story plot, Release date and trailer
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and You May Feel Every Movement In This Series!
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Alita Battle Angle 2: Release date, Plot, Cast and All Information Here!!

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
Alita Battle Angle: Alita Battle Angle is a 2019 American cyberpunk fiction action film. It is based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro's in 1990s...
Read more

sex education season 2; interesting facts and plot lines; interesting cast and characters; release date; trailer;

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
sex education season 2; interesting facts; This series contains comedy scenes and there were so many interesting facts regarding this series. The comedy series is one...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know!!

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
A Discovery of Witches is a sentimental dream by an American student of history, teacher, and creator, Deborah Harkness. Soaring to ubiquity when initially...
Read more

She season 2; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters;trailer; release date!!

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
She season 2; interesting facts; This series is one of the web TV series and it is created by imtiaz ali. There were so many interesting...
Read more

No game no life season 2; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters trailer; release date

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
No life no game season 2; interesting facts; This series is one of the web TV series and it is written by yu kamiya.
Also Read:  Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else You Need To Know
There were...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.