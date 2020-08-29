THE LEGO BATMAN 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Want to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

It is 2017 computer animated comedy film produced by Warner

Animation Group and directed by Chris McKay, written by Seth

Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 RELEASE DATE

There is no news regarding release date of next movie. We can expect to

see trailer next year. We thought it would release in summer 2021 or

better February 2021 after release of first film. The film looks highly

uncertain.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 CAST



 Will Arnett as Batman.

 Zach Galifianakis as The Joker.

 Michael Cera as Robin.

 Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon.

 Ralph Fiennes as Slfred Rennyworth.

 Jenny State as Harley Quinn.

 Hector Elizodo as Commissioner James Gordon.

 Mariah Carey as Mayor.

 Eddie Izzard as Lord Voldemort.

 Seth Green as King Kong.

 Jemaine Clement as Sauron.

 Billy Lindhome as Poison Ivy.

 Conan O Berin as The Riddler.

 Jason Mantzoukas as Scarecrow.

 Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

 Kate Micucci as Clayface.

THE LEGO BATMAN 2 PLOT

Components of production has been closed and storyline is suspense.

The story has known revolving around the character joker and the

Batman. In final scene, Joker loose all villains in City and some

dangerous Zod, King Kong etc. Batman and team has fight on hands in

next movie. Joker will return as the main villain in upcoming movie and

fans can expect fight between Dark knight and Joker.