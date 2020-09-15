The Last  OG Season 4: Hi It’s Me “The Last  OG” Family And I Feel Better With You!!!

- Advertisement -

Is TBS stopping the airing of The OG or is the infamous TV show in talks of its renewal into Season 4?

The fans of this TV show starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish are in a frenzy if there is going to be a season 4 to this show. Doing a fairly better job than the other TV shows of TBS, this show has been in talks of its renewal of Season 4.

Well, reading all this you must be thinking what’s the show even about. If you’re in the mood to watch a light-hearted sit-com, other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S, you might want to try this. The Last OG airing on TBS cable is a comedy show having 3 seasons as of now with the 4th season being in talks.

CAST

Tracy Morgan as Tray Leviticus Barker

Tiffany Haddish as Shannon “Shay-Shay” Birkeland

Allen Maldonado as Robert “Bobby” Barker (Seasons 1-2), also as Clyde Barker, Bobby’s deceased older brother

Ryan Gaul as Josh Birkeland

Taylor Christian Mosby as Amira Birkeland

Dante Hoagland as Shahzad Birkeland

Cedric the Entertainer as Miniard Mullins

PLOT

The plot revolves around Tray (Morgan) who is released from prison after 15 years. He returns to the new face of Brooklyn, he’s shocked to find his old love Shay (Haddish) married to a white guy. The whole show revolves around him and his life.

What he finds even more surprising is that she and her husband are raising two teenage twins.

Directed by Jordan Peele, the plot continues into Tray deciding to become a better man and father with the help of the owner of a halfway house, Mullins and his cousin Bobby.

The show received a fairly positive response from the critics. When reviewed by Rotten Tomatoes, it was approved of a good rating of 82% with an average rating of 72%.

So, if you’ve had a terrible day at work, you’re beyond jaded and beyond revising your F.R.I.E.N.D.S trivia for the zillionth time, you might want to give this one a try! What if you discover another show suiting your watch palette? You’d want to thank us later hehe.

Anyways, check this out! Happy watching!