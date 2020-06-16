The Last Kingdom Season 5: Plot, Cast, Release date and Taken Series Story Here

- Advertisement -

One of the anticipated shows of all time will be back with a brand new season. Since the release of Season 4, fans have been waiting for the announcement of the new season. The latest season arrived in April 2020. The show has been premiering since October 2015. The Last Kingdom is one of the Netflix Originals. The shows are always renewed based on the popularity of the scene. The producer Nigel Marchant said, “We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we do love making it.

The plot of Season 5:

The Last Kingdom is a classic historical drama airing since 2015. Nigel Marchant said, “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

In Season 4, we saw that the Uhtred family is divided with his son returning to church and his daughter departing which made fans sad. The fans are waiting for a reunion hopefully in the upcoming season.

The cast of Season 5:

Since the season has not been renewed yet, we are not sure about the addition of a new cast to the show.

Sadly, father Beocca won’t be back. “It was really hard to lose Ian Hart, who is such a fantastic actor, but we’ve always tried to show that the battles have real consequences,” Marchant told. The other actors are most likely to reprise their roles.

Trailer and Release date:

Season 4 premiered in April 2020 which means we are not getting the new season for now. We can expect the new season by 2021.

There is no trailer available for now. We can get further updates soon once the show is renewed and the production begins.