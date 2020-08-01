The Kissing Booth 3 : Release date , cast ,plot (SPOLIERS ALERT FOR 2)!!

Recently Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 has arrived with fans favourite Joye , Jacobs and Joel. As asequel to 2018s The Kissing Booth adoption from Beth Reekle’s Wattpad Novel. Second part of the franchise is leaving audience on a major cliffhanger as Elle has to decide. Whether she has to join her boyfriend for Harvard or with her friend Lee move to her dream college. This cliffhanger is the major attraction for third part of the movie.

What about 3rd part and it’s release ?

Yes ! Joey King , who stars as Elle during her live stream fans event confirm for third part of the film. As due to COVOID 19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. So The Kissing Booth 3 will face some small delays. The installment is already in post production processes. As according to Netflix the third sequel will return till mid 2021.

About plot for The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth 3 take place during summer before Elle heads to college and will pick from season 2 ends. Netflix that’s why kept audience on a cliffhanger about her future . Netflix also has official sneak peak to third part of the film. Which shows all of them enjoying post graduation whilst on holidays. In the end of part 2 , Elle’s chooses her boyfriend Noah over new student Marcho. Whom once she kisses. Throughout part 2 Elle’s best friend Lee and his girlfriend Rachel are facing relationship ups and downs. Now witnessing where this goes in part 3 will be interesting .

Expected Cast for The Kissing Booth 3

Fan’s favourite characters Elle , Noah and Lee will return . They are star by Joey King , Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney. In part 3 they will move to college so there may be some new faces too.