The kissing booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Other Updates

The Kissing Booth Two starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi is coming to Netflix Shortly!

The Kissing Booth 2 is the sequel to the popular Netflix film, The Kissing Booth, that premiered in 2018, which was founded on the Beth Reekles publication of the same title. The very first Netflix film is among the most popular Netflix first movies so far.

The Kissing Booth 2 is based on Reekles’ novel, The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance. It premiered earlier this season.

Below, we shared the release date for its movie on Netflix with trailer, synopsis, the cast and much more.

The Kissing Booth 2 release date on Netflix

We’ve been hoping to see The Kissing Booth 2 release date announced for the past couple of months. The release date hasn’t been announced by Netflix but it should be announced in the not too distant future.

We have also been hoping to see the film this spring. We did not see the movie in March and April, but we have hope for this spring release date.

Most importantly, we’ll see The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix in May 2020. I think we can see the film in June Otherwise May.

The first movie premiered on Netflix in May 2018 and filming on the sequel wrapped in August 2019. There’s about a six to eight-month gap between the ending of production and the launch date for Netflix movies. There is a lot of variance with that, but that’s exactly what it appears for your Netflix sequels we’ve seen up to now.

We’ll allow you to know the official launch date for The Kissing Booth two when we find out! Stay.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

All the main cast from The Kissing Booth is back for the sequel!

While Joel Courtney is back Lee, as her best friend, Joey King returns as Elle Evans. Jacob Elordi returns the boyfriend of Elle, like Noah. These are the 3 chief characters in the movie.

Other supporting characters from the film will be back, as well, including Bianca Bosch, Molly Ringwald, Carson White, and Meganne Young.

The Kissing Booth two has also added several newbies to the cast, including Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez.

The Kissing Booth 2 synopsis

Where does The Kissing Booth go in the sequel? Well, we already know that.

The streaming system shared with the synopsis for the film. Check out the synopsis below, through Netflix:

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most intimate summer of her life together with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Now, however, Noah is off to school for the senior year, and Elle heads straight back into Harvard. She will have to juggle a longstanding relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate called Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college woman (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle might have to choose how much she trusts him and to whom her heart belongs.

There is a lot. As it appears, Elle and Noah are trying to make things function, but there’s a good deal of distance between them.

Are they able to remain? That’s obviously what pull and the push of this movie will be. We’ll find out as soon as the film is released on Netflix.

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer

We still haven’t seen the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 yet, but it might be released any day now. That’s probably when we will see the trailer for the film, Netflix decides to share the release date for the new film.

We’ll share The Kissing Booth 2 trailer after that happens!

Netflix did share a video of Joey King and Jacob Elordi declaring the sequel, and we’ve shared that below!



Stay tuned for more news about The Kissing Booth 2 trailer! We’ll discuss it when we view it!

The Kissing Booth two should be added to Netflix shortly. We’ll let you know more when we learn!

Watch the first film on Netflix now.