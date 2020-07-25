The Kissing Booth 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!

It’s been two years since Noah and Elle decided to make it a long-distance, and fans have been wondering if they would survive the same. The first Kissing Booth was released in 2018 on Netflix and was adored by the viewers.

The sequel, just like the first one, is based on Beth Reeve’s second novel of the series. It shows Lee and Elle being best friends and introduces new characters, Marco and Chloe, getting in the way of Noah and Elle’s already disturbed relationship.

The Kissing Booth 2 Release Date

The trailer was launched by Netflix on July 6, 2020, and had gathered huge expectations from the fans. The movie was released on July 24, 2020, at 8 AM GMT. Since then, social media and fans of the movie are in complete awe.

The Kissing Booth 2 Cast

The regular cast of the movie is present in their respective roles. Some of them are Joey King as Elle Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, and Bianca Bosh as Olivia.

There are a few new additions to the movie. They include Taylor Perez as Marco, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe.

The Kissing Booth 2 The Plot

The first part of The Kissing booth ended with the departure of Noah for college, and Elle wondering if they would be able to continue their relationship. From the trailer, we can say that they are still together, but things have not been quite well.

Noah has a distraction when he crushes over Chloe- his classmate at Harvard. Whereas, there comes a new student Marco in the final year of Elle, who is now wondering if she should go to Harvard with Noah or Berkley with Lee.

Not much is known from the trailer yet, but it is evident that texts and calls are not satisfying the Noah-Elle love story. Moreover, Elle sees a post suggesting Noah being friendly with some other girl and gets devastated.

There is this new guy called Marco, who is gentle, sweet, cute, and most importantly has a huge crush on Elle. Now it’s upon her to decide which way does she want to go.