The Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

- Advertisement -

Jacob Elordi will Reunite as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth 2. Fans formerly wondered whether his absence from the Kissing Booth 2 announcement movie had anything to do with Jacob Elordi and Joey King’s breakup.

The success of last year’s The Kissing Booth surprised many but its appeal to viewers and (seemingly ) remarkable viewing figures meant that Netflix had no qualms about re-upping it for a sequel.

When Netflix revealed that a sequel into The Kissing Booth was in the works, Joey King and Joel Courtney appeared at the announcement movie, however, Jacob Elordi was noticeably absent. Fans speculated that Jacob Elordi and Joey King breakup may have played a part in this. There was no explanation offered at the time however, the Euphoria celebrity has finally confirmed that he’ll be in The Kissing Booth two.

Netflix posted a brief hype video for The Kissing Booth two and lo and behold! Jacob Elordi was there to confirm that he will, indeed, play Noah in the sequel.

“I am returning as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth two,” he declared in the short but sweet-smelling.

By the end of The Kissing Booth, Elle and Noah say goodbye at the airport as he jets off to Harvard University for his freshman year. Though psychological, The Kissing Booth’s end left fans with a million questions like, “Would Noah and Elle be able to earn the long tail thing ”

Well, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that they understand Noah Flynn will grace their displays once again.

View this post on Instagram 👀💋✌️ A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on Oct 18, 2019 at 12:02pm PDT

Jacob Elordi was mum about his character’s destiny in The Kissing Booth. He did, however, offer a blistering critique of Noah Flynn earlier this year.

In a meeting with The Hollywood Reporter, Jacob said of Noah: “The character The Kissing Booth is dreadful and it’s never really explained.”

He also conceded that The Kissing Booth had opened doors for him. He added: “The Kissing Booth was the first movie I ever made, it was kind of my ticket to Hollywood so that I was grateful for this.”

The Kissing Booth may have been Jacob’s”ticket to Hollywood” however his performance as Nate at Euphoria impressed lovers.

Between year 2 of Euphoria and The Kissing Booth 2, Jacob Elordi fans have been fed the material they DESERVE!