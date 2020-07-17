The Haunting of The Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Greate StoryLine Devloped Here

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of The Hill House season 2 is the follow-up season of the 2018 Netflix show. The Haunting of the Hill House. The 2018 series is an American anthology supernatural web drama series. It is based on the 1959 Gothic horror novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. Created and directed by Mike Flanagan for the global streaming network Netflix.

It followed the story-line of five adult siblings and their childhood paranormal experiences in the Hill House. Through the 10 episodes, the siblings revisit their childhood through flashbacks until the horror catches up with their present life.

However, being an anthology series, season 2 is set to be a completely different story with no connections to the incidents and characters of the 1st season. The season 2 is titled ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, the second instalment in The Haunting series. It will be based on the 1898 novella The Turn of The Screw by Henry James.

Release date

The Haunting of the Hill House received exceptionally high ratings after its premiere on October 12, 2018. So, undoubtedly a second season with a whole new set of characters, plot, and scares is being highly anticipated by the fans of the horror genre.

According to Netflix, the show has already been filmed and the post-production has already begun. Creator Mike Flanagan has confirmed that season 2 will soon be up at the streaming service. It may premiere in the last quarter of this year. A Halloween release is highly anticipated.

Cast

The second season may not have similar characters and plot. But it will bring back some familiar faces from season 1. Some of the cast of The Haunting of The Hill House will be back in The Haunting of Bly Manor as completely new characters.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti, who played the Crain twins in season 1 will be back as completely new characters (Peter and Dani) in season 2. Kate Siegel ( who played Theodora Crain) and Henry Thomas ( who played Hugh Crain) will also be joining them from season 1 according to reports.

Plot

The plot of the 2nd season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is based on Henry James’s novella The Turn of The Screw. The novella tells the story of a governess who moves into the Bly Manor to take care of two children. But soon she starts to see ghosts of the previous governess and her lover.

The season 2 will follow this storyline, maybe with a little reinterpretation of the drama setting it in modern times. Flanagan has hinted that the plot can also bring in some elements from other ghost stories written by Henry James. Particularly this aspect will make season 2 much more different and worthwhile than other adaptations.