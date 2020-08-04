Home Business The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release,cast,plot and what's new...
The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release,cast,plot and what’s new for viewers !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Haubring of Hill House is a masterpiece by Mike Flanagan. Season 2 will release as ‘ The Haunting of Blu Manon.’ It will come soon in 2020 as Netflix reveals. However, next season will not focus on Crain family from season one but have different short plots.

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Release Date

There is no official announcement till now about the release date of season 2. However, everyone is expecting it around October 2020.

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Plot

As official teaser is available on different platforms. In the teaser, we hear a quote, ” The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it. All I can see of the park were empty with a great emptiness.” It is adoption from chapter 4 of The Turn of Screw, a horror novella by Henry James. So Turning of Screw may be the backbone of season 2. Some of the wonderful ghost stories that people have not seen before. The show not only base on Turn of Screw, but it’s fascinating to have a bigger canvas.

The cast we may see for Season 2 :

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, will surely return for season 2. But they will be playing different roles and will not be in pairs.

 

