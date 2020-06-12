The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, trailer

- Advertisement -

We all are excited about the haunting of hill house season 2 because we all liked its first season. Even I am one of those people because I love horror fiction. If you are also a fan of horror series like these, you should read my article to know its cast release date and much more.

About the series

The haunting of hill season is a Netflix horror bases series directed by Mike Flanagan. This is made with the adoption of classic horror novel the haunting of hill house by Shirley Jackson.

In this series, there are five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day and flashbacks depicting events leading up to the eventful night in 1992 when the family fled from the mansion. This series revolves around two timelines of these five siblings.

Release date

The first season of this series was released on 12 October 2018 and was highly appreciated by all the viewers. The second season is to be released in 2020. Still, it might be delayed because of the coronavirus there was shut down, and the seats were wrapped, and post-production is carrying on from home.

Cast

We know the cast of the first season, and they are returning despite the fresh setting. Victoria Pedretti (Nellie Crain) was revealed to be returning to the show’s official Twitter account, alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The latter played Nellie’s twin, Luke.

However, since the Crains’ narrative is now over, they will be reappearing in new roles.

Plot

Season 2 is titled the haunting of bly manor is a new story with a different family. This is inspired by Henry James’ 1898 short novel, The Turn of the Screw. The book is set in an old country mansion. The plot: Two young orphans are cared for by a young governess, who narrates the story—and, well, things get creepy.

Trailer

However, this season has no official trailer, but the teaser has been published on 21 February 2019. But you can watch season 1 to learn more about this. The director has revealed that season 2 will probably release on Halloween this year. Here is what you should know about season 2 of the haunting of hill season as a fan.