The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Read Here All Updates

Created and directed by Mike Flanagan, Haunting of The Hill House, Netflix’s supernatural horror/drama anthology tv series, is loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s book of the same name. The series, which premiered its first season in October 2018, is centered around the family who moves home to renovate it. Soon, they learn that all kinds of spirits haunt the mansion they reside in. The family is forced to leave home, but even after 26 decades, the ghosts maintain plaguing the family. The first season was well-received from the critics who praised the brand new spin on the horror genre.

‘The Haunting of the Hill House’ Season 2 Release Date: When will the new series premiere?

The upcoming season of ‘The Haunting of this Bly Manor’ was confirmed. The filming has already begun, and the creators declared that using a tweet,

“You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, arrives in 2020.”

The series’ first installment was outside in October this past year. The next outing is expected to launch in October 2020, if the production work has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay because of the pandemic is not declared yet by the founders. We should hope the show to release around Halloween. The release date will probably be upgraded.

Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Expected Plot

Very few details concerning the upcoming season’s plot have been published yet. We know that season 2 will be adapted from Henry James‘ famous horror novella’The Turn of The Screw.’ The original narrative follows a governess who appears after two children in a house at a distant location. There, things start happening that compels her to question her sanity as paranoia and mistrust places in.

However, aspects of Henry James’ horror stories will also be added to the sequence. We suppose that while’The Turn of The Screw’ will behave as the backbone of the story, stories like’The Corner’ or’The Romance of Certain Old Clothes’ will constitute the structure of the narrative.

Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Cast returning!

Although characters in the first season won’t be making any appearances in the one, we could affirm that some of the cast from the previous season will return.

Victoria Pedretti, who played Nell in the debut season and Dani, the governess who takes good care of two kids, will play.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Luke from the very first season, will return to play with a charming young man, Peter.

Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Catherine Parker may even feature in the season, though their functions have been kept a secret. Additionally, audiences will get to see new faces joining the cast using Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelia Smith and the children whom the governess will look after enjoying.

Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Other details

In a Twitter post, series creator Mike Flanagan announced that unlike season 2 will have supervisors. New terror directors like Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling, Ciarán Foy, Liam Gavin, and Axelle Carolyn will be accountable for episodes.

‘The Haunting of the Hill House’ Season 2 Trailer

Right now, you can watch this season 1 trailer below, although the container is not outside: