The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything you want to know!!

The most awaited series is about to come this 2020. Mike Flanagan creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor AKA season 2 has almost finished his horror packed series and Netflix is going to release it in late 2020.

About the Series

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a famous, well known horror-based series. Mike Flanagan creates it. This show is based on a previous horror ghost story The Turn of the Screw, a chilling tale form 1898. Prepare yourself for the Goosebumps.

So now we had arrived on the most waited question?

The Haunting of Hill House season 2 release date – Will it be sooner?

About the release date, we have few facts only. The series is expected to be released at Halloween known from the sources. But can be late due to Corona Virus Pandemic and We also hope that you all are in good health.

We have good news and we should read it in Mike’s words only!

CASTING- The haunting of Hill House season 2

There is no major role changed by Mike. The cast, which was in season one will follow this season also but they will play different characters as per known this season is having a different story which is not related to the formal one.

Netflix has confirmed that they have Jackson-Cohen in the casting and he will be Playing Character of Peter -” a resident of Bly Manor, who is mischievous and make trouble for the resident of Bly Manor.”

Victoria Pedretti will play governess Dani, who “looks after two very unusual children.” Pedretti had words in an interview that she was really interested in some ways, then season one.

PLOT – The Haunting of Hill House 2

There is not much info about it. As it will suspense for the series but we know that this show is based on the movie -” The Turn of the Screw”

Trailer – The Haunting of the Hill House 2

The question that arises here is that when will Netflix release the trailer? Netflix will probably release the trailer in the month of September. We will be waiting for the series!