THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE SEASON 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Check All Information Here !!!

It is an American anthology drama web series created by Mike Flanagan

produced by Amblin Television and Paramount. First season based on

1959 by Shirley Jackson.

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

The new season is not expected until half of the year and new trailer is

long away off. IF second season is released in Halloween and expected

first footage to land on summer or autumn. We expect it would release

in October.

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE SEASON 2 CAST



 Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain.

 Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain.

 Timothy Hutton and Henry Thomas as Hugh Crain.

 Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris.

 Oliver Jackson Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain.

 Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora.

 Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor Nell.

 Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudely.

 Athony Ruivivar as Kevin.

 Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain.

 Robert Longstreet as Horace.

 Levy Tran as Trish Park.

 James Lafferty as Ryan.

 James Flanagan as Funeral Director.

 Jordane Christie as Arthur Vance.

 Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet.

 Anna Enger as Joey.

They announced new characters will be T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kolhi and

Amelia Eve.

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE SEASON 2 PLOT

It is inspired by Turn of the Screw has been adapted many times and rest

of ghost stories will remain the season. To surprise mansion is no longer

haunted. It is a cool way to expand that I loved about in season one, new

story without having to restrain by decisions made last time.

Fans are going pretty wild and who are not familiar it is going to scary. The story

is about how the people living with ghosts affects there lives in people.

Kate Siegel previously crane sibling returning the show.