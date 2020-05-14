THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST, ANNOUNCEMENT DATE AND LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Netflix horror hit The Haunting of Hill House, had viewers on the edge of their seats. While season 1 of the horror series was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same title. Season 2 will have a different setting, characters, a new haunted home, and even a new name. Fans mostly want to know if that means casting will receive the same anthology treatment, bringing back familiar faces yet different characters. For more information, scroll down below.

CAST:

The main characters like Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker, T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), and Amelia Eve will be joining the cast of season 2. Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith were also announced and will play the haunted children Miles and Flora.

STORY PLOT:

There’s only one bad part about anthologies, and that’s having to wait to see where it takes place. Haunting fans don’t have to wait any longer. As it’s already been said that Bly Manor will be loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The novella takes place at Bly, a fictional country house in England. To the surprise of no one, the mansion is haunted. If you can believe it, as we’re still trembling from season 1. The Haunting of Bly Manor is supposed to be even scarier than The Haunting of Hill House.

RELEASE DATE:

The exact release date has yet to be announced. The Haunting of Bly Manor already said the new saga is coming in 2020. On April 21, 2020, producer Mike Flanagan reiterated via Twitter that The Haunting of Bly Manor is still on track for a 2020 release.

TRAILER:

The season 2 teaser is out officially. Click on the link below to watch it.