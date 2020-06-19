The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Plot,cast, release date and all the latest updates about the show

- Advertisement -

One of the most popular shows of Netflix has to be The Haunting of Hill House. The show has fans all over the world and is highly appreciated with positive reviews and good ratings. The show is spooking, haunting, and, most importantly, frightening. The storytelling is brilliant, and the direction of the show is top-notch. Season one was released in October 2018, and since then, fans have been waiting for the renewal of Season 2. The visuals of the show make you scared and are recommended for binge-watching.

The plot of the show:

The show is based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1959. The show is about Hugh and Olivia, who move to their property along with their five children to restock and sell the property for a huge hit. Once they move to the property, they experience dark things. The show is very intriguing and is spooky. The new series is named as The Haunting of Bly Manor and the showrunner Mike Flanagan confirmed that the new series would be more scary. Flanagan also said, “It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a news story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time.”

The cast of Season two:

Most of the cast from Season one is most likely to reprise their roles. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and like Peter, “a resident of Bly Manor and will play the governess and Victoria Pedretti Dani, who “looks after two very unusual children.” Henry Thomas, Kate Seigel, and Catherine Parker are the new cast members of Season 2, and their roles are kept as a secret.

Release date and trailer:

The production of the show has begun, and the show is expected to be released by this spooky season, i.e., October 2020, as the Season one was released in October 2018.

There is no official trailer available for now, but we can expect the trailer and the teaser soon.

The show is available on Netflix.